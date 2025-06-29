Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

IWS stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

