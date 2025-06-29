Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 937.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2%

AFL stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

