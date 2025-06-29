Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $656.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $661.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.