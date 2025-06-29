Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 322.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Corteva stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

