Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,581,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 22,898,893 shares.The stock last traded at $51.60 and had previously closed at $46.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $1,022,338.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,568.12. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $910,766.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,867.56. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,454 shares of company stock worth $35,220,112. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 751.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

