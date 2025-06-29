Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $3,251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,921,808.40. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carvana Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $319.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

