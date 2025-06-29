Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 23,058 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 23,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $3,017,600.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,969.26. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $2,966,750.00.

Datadog Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.14, a PEG ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Datadog by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

