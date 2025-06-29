Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,240. This trade represents a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Samsara alerts:

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $1,094,799.90.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,278,261.85.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,398 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $3,031,337.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $5,595,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $5,582,400.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price target on Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.