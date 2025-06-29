Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5%

ICE opened at $181.74 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.25 and a 52 week high of $182.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

