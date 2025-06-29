Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1,021,500.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $23.40 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

