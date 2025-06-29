Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.