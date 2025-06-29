Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,264,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $73,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

