iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.72 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

