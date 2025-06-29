iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after buying an additional 442,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 191,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

