Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

