John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,003 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $60.87 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

