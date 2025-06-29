KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

