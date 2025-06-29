Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Stake Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,650,000 after purchasing an additional 581,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 122.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 633,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,022,000 after purchasing an additional 348,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

NYSE:KEX opened at $115.07 on Friday. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

