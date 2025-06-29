Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) & Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Critical Analysis

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 4.28% 125.77% 4.77% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

74.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and Hong Kong Television Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 0 17 0 3.00 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $165.24, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Hong Kong Television Network”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $23.16 billion 1.50 $896.29 million $2.93 51.18 Hong Kong Television Network $492.05 million 0.28 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Hong Kong Television Network on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients and consumers with marketplace for tickets and event information through mobile apps, other websites, retail outlets, and its primary websites, such as livenation.com and ticketmaster.com; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories. This segment offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online, and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprises advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

