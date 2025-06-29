Live Oak Investment Partners Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Live Oak Investment Partners trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,658,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $2,243,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $1,025,052.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $733.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $638.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

