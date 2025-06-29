Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $273.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

