McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $182,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $725.99 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $736.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $711.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

