NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $81.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Williams Trading reduced their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

