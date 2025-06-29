NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

