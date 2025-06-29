NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,679,361 shares in the company, valued at $263,525,328.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

