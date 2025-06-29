Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

