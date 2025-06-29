Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Trading Down 0.2%

HOLX opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.