Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,819,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,321,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.