Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5,642.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

