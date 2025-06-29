PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The company has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

