Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,852,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,966,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,999,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,148,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

