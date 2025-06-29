Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 666 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $162.79 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

