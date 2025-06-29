Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timonier Family Office LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 320,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 105,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $30.99 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.