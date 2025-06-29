Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $301.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.73.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

