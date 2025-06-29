Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.89.

Shares of IT stock opened at $402.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

