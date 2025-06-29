Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.