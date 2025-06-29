Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.