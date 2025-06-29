Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $795.95 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $735.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $313.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

