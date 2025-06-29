Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

