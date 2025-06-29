Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,693.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,954.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,711.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

