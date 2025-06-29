Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KRE stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.