Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.1%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

