Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,520,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK opened at $85.20 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

