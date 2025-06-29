Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,174,000 after buying an additional 247,386 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 227,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares during the period.

BATS JBBB opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

