Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $62,004,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,720,000 after buying an additional 635,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 572,531 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,598,000 after buying an additional 463,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 336,823 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

