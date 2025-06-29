Promising Robotics Stocks To Consider – June 27th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Ambarella, and Ouster are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms driving advances in industrial robots, service robots, AI-powered automation and related software. Performance of robotics stocks typically reflects broader trends in technological innovation, capital spending cycles and adoption of automation across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.35. 153,694,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,916,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.68.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.53. The stock had a trading volume of 280,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of AMBA traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.62. 1,194,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Ouster stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Ouster has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

