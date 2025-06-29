Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,099 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Radian Group worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,693,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $171,834.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,469.28. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,479.92. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

