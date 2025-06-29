Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Price Performance
RIO stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.