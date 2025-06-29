Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.