Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 167,652 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 238.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 166,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,493,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

