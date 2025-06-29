Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Gen Digital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gen Digital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

